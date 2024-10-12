Blake Hornsby and Joshua Songs return to The Woodshop

× Expand Joshua White Blake Hornsby live at The Cardinal in Boone, NC, December 13th, 2021.

Former Chattanoogan, now hailing from the mountains of Asheville, NC, Blake Hornsby presents an eclectic combination of folk, avant garde, and eastern music. Hornsby has shared stages with the likes of John Fernandes (Olivia Tremor Control), Mike Gangloff (Pelt, Black Twig Pickers), Sunburned Hand of the Man, Frank Hurricane, and Shane Parrish. Hornsby seamlessly blends a unique combination of Indian music, old time folk, drone, American primitive guitar, and psychedelia. People have described Hornsby's work as 'Psychedelic World Folk Fusion' and 'Hallucinatory Mountain Folk', but most have said that Hornsby's music is indescribable, relating it to transformational experiences and performance art.

Chattanooga's own Joshua Songs has spent more than 20 years alternately living as a recluse and exposing himself musically to audiences all over the country. Playing in streets, bars, and at backyard brawls from Savannah to San Francisco, Las Vegas to New Orleans. His unique voice and surprising range give a haunting vulnerability to his stories of love, loss, and life on the road. With a voice equal parts gravel and glory, Joshua Songs belts a dark and dirty brand of folk blues. Songs has shared stages with acts like Nashvilles Those Darlins, The Memphis Dawls, Bill Fox (Cleveland 80's power pop trio The Mice), Oakland troglodyte jugband Thee Hobo Gobbelins, and toured the southeast via Fat Possum Records in TheTwitches opening for Louisiana dark rocker Dax Riggs of "Acid Bath" fame.

Both Hornsby and Songs will be returning to the Woodshop in St. Elmo for an evening of alternative storytelling aural uproar.