Blind Date with a Witch Book / Deck / Crystal

Step into the magic and let fate guide your hand. ✨ For one afternoon only, we’re offering a spellbinding selection of mystery items—books, tarot and oracle decks, and crystals—all wrapped in kraft paper or tucked into boxes so you won’t know what you’re getting until the moment you unwrap your magical match.

Each piece has been carefully chosen for its energy and intrigue, and each blind date is an invitation to trust your intuition and embrace the unknown. Whether you’re looking to deepen your practice or just want a little mystery in your life, this is a fun, mystical way to discover your next spiritual companion.

No peeking. No spoilers. Just you, your curiosity, and a touch of witchy fate.

Available while supplies last. Priced individually. Only at Almanac, only on Friday the 13th, during the Witch Walk, from 2-7pm.