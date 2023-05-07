× Expand Black Rainbow Movement Bloom Ball - 1 The Bloom Ball

In partnership with The Seed Theatre; The Black Rainbow Movement presents The Bloom Ball.

Ballroom and its rich history have been a staple of the community for decades all over the country and the world! Help us continue to bring this artform, this lifestyle, and this cultural exchange to a venue near you.

To participate, contestants need only attend the event, sign-up at the door, wait for the category and their name/pseudonym to be called, and leave it on the floor.

ADMISSIONS: $20 Advance | $25 @ The Door

WHEN: 05.07.23 | 8PM-MIDNIGHT | 18+

WHERE: The Seed Theatre6237 Vance Rd Suite 5 Chattanooga, TN 37421

THE CATEGORIES AND PRIZES ARE:

OTA (Open To Anyone)

OTA FACE | $50 This one is all about the natural beauty of the contestant's face.

OTA RUNWAY | $50 This category borrows heavily from the world of fashion as contestants strut down the runway like fashion models

OTA BODY | $100 The contestants will draw attention to their body shape with flattering moves and poses and revealing outfits.

OTA VOGUE FEMM | $100 Vogue the house down and make sure to show your elements.

OTA SHAKE THAT | $100 If it jiggles make it wiggle to the millionth degree.

OTA MOTHER NATURE'S BIZARRE | $100 Creativity! Bizarre and out-of-this-world looks!!! Effects and garments should “hold up” during category and not fall off or fall apart. Think nature with a very creative twist.