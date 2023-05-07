The Bloom Ball

to

The Seed Theatre 6237 Vance Rd Suite 5 6237 Vance Rd Suite 5, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

In partnership with The Seed Theatre; The Black Rainbow Movement presents The Bloom Ball.

Ballroom and its rich history have been a staple of the community for decades all over the country and the world! Help us continue to bring this artform, this lifestyle, and this cultural exchange to a venue near you.

To participate, contestants need only attend the event, sign-up at the door, wait for the category and their name/pseudonym to be called, and leave it on the floor.

ADMISSIONS: $20 Advance | $25 @ The Door

WHEN: 05.07.23 | 8PM-MIDNIGHT | 18+

WHERE: The Seed Theatre6237 Vance Rd Suite 5 Chattanooga, TN 37421

THE CATEGORIES AND PRIZES ARE:

OTA (Open To Anyone)

OTA FACE | $50 This one is all about the natural beauty of the contestant's face.

OTA RUNWAY | $50 This category borrows heavily from the world of fashion as contestants strut down the runway like fashion models

OTA BODY | $100 The contestants will draw attention to their body shape with flattering moves and poses and revealing outfits.

OTA VOGUE FEMM | $100 Vogue the house down and make sure to show your elements.

OTA SHAKE THAT | $100 If it jiggles make it wiggle to the millionth degree.

OTA MOTHER NATURE'S BIZARRE | $100 Creativity! Bizarre and out-of-this-world looks!!! Effects and garments should “hold up” during category and not fall off or fall apart. Think nature with a very creative twist.

Info

The Seed Theatre 6237 Vance Rd Suite 5 6237 Vance Rd Suite 5, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Art & Exhibitions, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - The Bloom Ball - 2023-05-07 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Bloom Ball - 2023-05-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Bloom Ball - 2023-05-07 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Bloom Ball - 2023-05-07 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

March 24, 2023

Saturday

March 25, 2023

Sunday

March 26, 2023

Monday

March 27, 2023

Tuesday

March 28, 2023

Wednesday

March 29, 2023

Thursday

March 30, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours