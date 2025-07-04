The Blue Angels in IMAX!

× Expand IMAX, Amazon Prime The Blue Angels return to IMAX for the Fourth of July weekend! Don't miss your chance to experience this wild ride through the skies and celebrate Independence Day with us in IMAX!

July 4 – July 6, 2025

Soar with The Blue Angels in a brand-new documentary featuring never-before- seen footage that chronicles a year with the Navy’s elite Flight Demonstration Squadron—from selection through the challenging training and demanding show season—showcasing the extraordinary teamwork, passion, and pride that fuels America’s best, the Blue Angels.

