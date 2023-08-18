Blue Beetle in IMAX!

× Expand WB and IMAX. Blue Beetle comes to IMAX this Friday! Get your tickets today!

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Superhero BLUE BEETLE.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at

423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

August 18 – 19 at 5:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. Special Spanish language screening presented by TU Radio

August 20 at 7:30 PM

August 21 – 24 at 6:15 PM