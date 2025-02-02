Blue Blazes Trail Hike

× Expand Pexels (2016) Forest trailhead.

Join Outdoor Chattanooga and the Hunter Museum for a guided hike along the Blue Blazes Trail as part of our Silver Adventures series, specifically designed for adults aged 50 and above. Explore the scenic beauty of Moccasin Bend National Archaeological District and learn more about artistic representations of similar topographies from the Hunter’s permanent collection and special exhibition The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection