Bluegrass Bubble Bash: Nightfall's 4th of July Finale

Close out the Nightfall season with a full evening of music, food, and celebration at our Bluegrass Bubble Bash — a joyful Independence Day gathering in the heart of downtown Chattanooga!

🧺✨ Starting at 5 PM, enjoy a stacked lineup of live music from local and regional artists on the Miller Plaza stage, with our grand finale headliner taking the Miller Park stage at 8PM. Add food trucks, artisan vendors, and community togetherness — and it’s the perfect summer sendoff.

🎻 Live Music Lineup

5PM – Ogya

6PM – Caleb Lovely

7PM – Dusty Leigh Huston

8PM – East Nash Grass (Miller Park stage headliner)

🏁 Don’t miss Nightfall’s Epic Big Wheel Races — held in partnership with White Lightning Harley-Davidson.

👉 Sign up at any Nightfall before July 4 to participate!

🧁 Celebrate with the first-ever GIANT patriotic MoonPie cake and pick up a complimentary red, white, or blue MoonPie inside Waterhouse Pavilion, courtesy of the MoonPie General Store — while supplies last!

🫧 After the music wraps, stick around for an Independence Day bubble moment — a magical, all-ages celebration featuring a special closing performance by Karen Collins that will fill the night air with light, joy, and wonder (no fireworks needed!)

🕓 Roads close at 4PM

🎶 Music from 5–9:45PM

📍 Miller Plaza & Miller Park | Always Free

Come for the music, stay for the magic.

Let freedom float. 💙