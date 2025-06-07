Bluegrass and Lavender
to
Flat Top Mountain Farm 638 Bowman Cemetery Rd , Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee 37379
Canva Kerry Hughes-Dishman
Wilson & Cross Bluegrass Live at Flat Top Mountain Farm
Come experience a perfect summer evening at Flat Top Mountain Farm! Enjoy the soulful sounds of Wilson & Cross Bluegrass while surrounded by blooming lavender fields, fresh mountain air, and a relaxing farm atmosphere.
🌟 What to Expect
✔️ Live Bluegrass Performance by Wilson & Cross Bluegrass
✔️ U-Pick Lavender Experience – Pick your own fragrant bundle for $10
✔️ Delicious Eats – Enjoy food from a local food truck on-site
✔️ Farm Store Open – Browse local goods, lavender-themed products, and more
✔️ Farm-to-Table Refreshments – Lavender lemonade, ice cream, and treats
✔️ Stunning Sunset Views – A picture-perfect setting for a relaxing evening
✔️ BYO Chair or Blanket – Settle in and enjoy the show
🎟️ Tickets & Pricing
💲 General Admission: $10 per person
👶 Kids 13 & Under: FREE
🌿 Lavender U-Pick Bundle: $10 (Optional Add-On)
📢 This is a rain or shine event! No ticket limit – bring the whole family and enjoy a night of music, lavender, and farm fun!