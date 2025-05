Bluegrass and Lavender

ร— Expand Canva Kerry Hughes-Dishman Gray and Gold Luxury Real Estate Facebook Event Cover - 1 Wilson & Cross Bluegrass Live at Flat Top Mountain Farm

Come experience a perfect summer evening at Flat Top Mountain Farm! Enjoy the soulful sounds of Wilson & Cross Bluegrass while surrounded by blooming lavender fields, fresh mountain air, and a relaxing farm atmosphere.

๐ŸŒŸ What to Expect

โœ”๏ธ Live Bluegrass Performance by Wilson & Cross Bluegrass

โœ”๏ธ U-Pick Lavender Experience โ€“ Pick your own fragrant bundle for $10

โœ”๏ธ Delicious Eats โ€“ Enjoy food from a local food truck on-site

โœ”๏ธ Farm Store Open โ€“ Browse local goods, lavender-themed products, and more

โœ”๏ธ Farm-to-Table Refreshments โ€“ Lavender lemonade, ice cream, and treats

โœ”๏ธ Stunning Sunset Views โ€“ A picture-perfect setting for a relaxing evening

โœ”๏ธ BYO Chair or Blanket โ€“ Settle in and enjoy the show

๐ŸŽŸ๏ธ Tickets & Pricing

๐Ÿ’ฒ General Admission: $10 per person

๐Ÿ‘ถ Kids 13 & Under: FREE

๐ŸŒฟ Lavender U-Pick Bundle: $10 (Optional Add-On)

๐Ÿ“ข This is a rain or shine event! No ticket limit โ€“ bring the whole family and enjoy a night of music, lavender, and farm fun!