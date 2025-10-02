× Expand Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area Blueprints Web Header - Blueprints Web Header Blueprints for the Future: October 2, 2025, from 5:30pm -7:30pm

Join Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga this fall for our signature fundraiser at the First Horizon Pavilion. This reimagined event will feature music, great food, tasty drinks, and fun, all in support of affordable homeownership. Enjoy a festive evening under the pavilion while helping local families build strength and stability through housing.