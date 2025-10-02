Blueprints for the Future
to
First Horizon Pavilion 1801 Reggie White Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area
Blueprints Web Header - Blueprints Web Header
Blueprints for the Future: October 2, 2025, from 5:30pm -7:30pm
Join Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga this fall for our signature fundraiser at the First Horizon Pavilion. This reimagined event will feature music, great food, tasty drinks, and fun, all in support of affordable homeownership. Enjoy a festive evening under the pavilion while helping local families build strength and stability through housing.