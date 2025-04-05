What About Bob

What About Bob! Join us for a night of Groovy Beats and Green Vibes at the Play House at Mary Jane's. Live music kicks off on Sat Apr 05 2025 at 8:00 PM with Melissa Joy Hale then Sweet GA Brown keeps the vibes going & Headlining the night with the Groovy Beats of Bad Bob & the Naughty Boys Don't miss out on this opportunity to unwind with Green Vibes & have a great time with friends See you there! $15 cover charge at the door with valid ID 21+

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Health & Wellness
4239948652
