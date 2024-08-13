× Expand John Dooley Bobby Rush x Davis Wayne's (Songbirds Music + Food Series) on 8/13

Immerse Yourself in Soulful Sounds and Savory Southern Flavors: Experience Bobby Rush Live in Concert!

Join us for another round of our Music + Food concert series where renowned music meets mouthwatering cuisine, promising an unforgettable evening of rhythm, blues, and delectable dishes straight from the heart of the South. That’s right, we are joining forces with legendary blues artist Bobby Rush and local soul food restaurant Davis Wayne’s! Reserve your seat now and get ready for an evening you'll cherish forever.

Date: Tuesday, August 13th

Doors for Dinner: 6:00 PM

Dinner: 6:30 PM

Doors for Show Only: 7:30 PM

Show: 8:00 PM

Seated (dinner tickets seated at tables, show-only tickets seated at back row stools)

Music:

During his iconic stage show Bobby Rush frequently jumps high into the air, arms spread and legs tucked, only to land gracefully and return without a hitch to his dazzling routine. It’s a move you might expect at a contemporary R&B show, but it’s downright shocking when you realize that Rush is in his late 80s. “I never thought I would be here this long,” says Rush. “I was 83 years old before I won a Grammy, but it’s better late than never. I laugh about it, but I’m so blessed and I surely never thought I’d be making a living doing what I’m doing. I’m not just an old guy on my way out.”

Rush has become one of the most prominent advocates for the blues tradition, and says “it’s the root of all music, it’s the mother of all music. If you don’t like the blues, you probably don’t like your mama.” And he has no plans to slow down… “I’m still in decent health and my mind is pretty keen, and the most blessed thing is that I still have people around me who love what I do. And even if you don’t like me, you’re still going to say, ‘I don’t like Bobby Rush, but, damn, he’s good.’”

Food:

Local soul food restaurant Davis Wayne's chefs Cynthia Wood & Antonia Poland are cooking up something special for you all. Known for their meat-and-threes, Davis Wayne’s will have you feeling right at home with their old-fashioned Southern cooking. Check out the evening’s menu below:

Pan Seared Salmon Bits

Hand cut, seasoned with our house blend and pan seared to perfection

Parmesan Chicken

Thin sliced chicken breast, seasoned with our house blend, oven roasted with our signature cheese combination and topped with house made bread crumbs

Sautéed Green Beans & Asparagus

Whole green beans and asparagus, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil w/sweet onions & minced garlic

Oven Roasted Potatoes & Onions

Yukon gold, red & sweet potatoes, roasted in extra virgin olive oil, seasoned with our house blend and topped with sautéed onions

Summer Salad

English cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, purple onion, extra sharp cheddar, house made Italian seasoning & balsamic dressing

Cornbread

Infused with organic honey & baked to perfection

Chocolate Dipped Variety Platter

Chocolate dipped strawberries, pretzels, grapes, & Oreo's

Drinks

Sweet Tea

Lemonade

Arnold Palmer

Tea brewed in house and lemonade made from scratch

Ticket Information:

Tickets for this exclusive event are very limited (only 68 available), so be sure to secure yours today! Choose from a variety of seating options on the map, including front row VIP tables for the ultimate premium experience, as well as single GA listening room stools if you can’t make it for dinner. Don't miss your chance to be part of this one-of-a-kind event. Want to purchase an entire table for a discounted rate and/or get "2024 season tickets" for ALL 5 upcoming Music + Food events?—Contact Songbirds directly at info@songbirdsfoundation.org.

And don’t forget… for every $100 raised, we'll be able to buy a kid a guitar and provide them with 10 weeks of free lessons and music therapy. Your contribution allows us to share the joy of music with thousands of kids who would otherwise be without a music education!

Ticket Tiers: $150 front dinner table seats, $125 dinner table seats, $60 bar stool SHOW ONLY