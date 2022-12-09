Bode for the Holidays Launch Party

× Expand Courtesy of Bode Chattanooga Bode for the Holidays

This December, Bode Chattanooga is transforming into a reimagined Christmas wonderland with their holiday pop-up, Bode for the Holidays. The Christmas themed pop-up is kicking off Friday, December 9th with a launch party from 4 – 9 pm filled with family friendly activities such as tree and ornament decorating, gingerbread house crafting, holiday movies, music, and more. Join the team for holiday fun and enjoy treats in celebration of the merriest season of all at Bode!