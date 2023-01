× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art On the left is a painted mannequin torso and on the right is gold body casting pieces of a face

Organized by Sheryl Benford of Tob.Art, the Hunter’s lobby will be filled with artful mannequins that celebrate the emotions of humankind. Live body casting demonstrations by artist Ali Waller will take place at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30pm. Free and open to all as a part of our Throwback Thursday evening.