Bohannons and Pinch Hitter at Cherry Street Tavern: A Benefit for St. Jude's Children's Hospital
Cherry Street Tavern 719 Cherry St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Flyer art by Craig Pratt
Come rock out for a good cause at Cherry Street Tavern! Performances by Bohannons and Pinch Hitter. $10 suggested donation. 9PM 12/27. \m/
This concert is for a great cause, so come rock out with us and raise money for those in need this holiday season:
9PM Show
Bohannons &
Pinch Hitter
$10 suggested donation for the children of St. Jude's!!!
