Bohannons and Pinch Hitter at Cherry Street Tavern: A Benefit for St. Jude's Children's Hospital

to

Cherry Street Tavern 719 Cherry St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

This concert is for a great cause, so come rock out with us and raise money for those in need this holiday season:

Cherry Street Tavern

9PM Show

Bohannons &

Pinch Hitter

$10 suggested donation for the children of St. Jude's!!!

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
