Bollywood Disco Night

Sush Shantha
Holi Dance Party
Come show us your Bollywood dance moves. This Holi we are throwing Chattanooga’s first Bollywood disco! Presale tickets are $10 , Buy them at the door for $15
to
WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
