Free BONSAI Exhibit by the North Georgia Bonsai Group Hosted by Plant City Bonsai

Discover the art of Bonsai!

Join the fun, view the trees, tour the nursery and cast your “people’s choice” vote for your favorite one!

Our glass house will be bulging with cool and beautiful little trees for your enjoyment being shared by talented and local bonsai hobbyists for this show.

If you have bonsai related questions or would like to bring your tree in for critique, there will be plenty of people here to help you out.