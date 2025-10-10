Boo in the Zoo

Chattanooga Zoo 301 North Holtzclaw Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Chattanooga Zoo's annual Halloween celebration includes trick-or-treating, family-friendly decorations, costume shows, a bounce house, character meet and greets with Magic Lamp Entertainment and more! Enjoy an evening of costumes, critters and candy at the Zoo!

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Outdoor
