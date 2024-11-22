The Book & Cover Presents: An Evening with Cook's Country Editor and TV Personality Morgan Bolling

× Expand The Book & Cover Morgan Bolling and Briana Garza

Join The Book & Cover at our next door neighbors' shop, Queen's Kitchen, as we welcome Cook's Country Executive Editor and TV personality Morgan Bolling in celebrating the new cookbook "When Southern Women Cook: History, Lore, and 300 Recipes with Contributions from 70 Women Writers" with a live cooking demonstration, author conversation, and book signing at Queen's Kitchen.

Who better to join Morgan in conversation about a book described as a "tour of the diverse history of Southern food through 200+ stories of women who've shaped the cuisine" than Chattanooga's own culinary tour guide, Briana Garza of Chatt Taste Food Tours? We look forward to an evening of lively conversation, engaging cooking, and tasty samples! Morgan will do a demo featuring her drop biscuit recipe, with tastings for attendees!

About the book:

When Southern Women Cook: History, Lore, and 300 Recipes with Contributions from 70 Women Writers is a first-of-its-kind Southern cookbook featuring more than 300 Cook's Country recipes and fascinating insights into the culinary techniques and heroes of the American South. Shepherded by Toni Tipton-Martin and Cook's Country Executive Editor and TV personality Morgan Bolling, When Southern Women Cook showcases the hard work, hospitality, and creativity of women who have given soul to Southern cooking from the start. Every page amplifies their contributions, from the enslaved cooks making foundational food at Monticello to Mexican Americans accessing sweet memories with colorful conchas today.

About the author:

MORGAN BOLLING is Executive Editor of Creative Content for Cook’s Country, a cast member of the Cook’s Country TV show, and a passionate Southern woman.