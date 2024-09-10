Book Launch: Two-Step Devil by Jamie Quatro

to

Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee 37408

We are so excited to celebrate the official launch of Jamie Quatro's new novel, TWO-STEP DEVIL!

Join SoLit and Jamie Quatro to kick off her book tour with a reading and conversation about Two-Step Devil, set in our very own Chattanooga! Drinks will be available for purchase from the bar. Free ticketed event — plus personalized copies of the book (with a little something extra from the author) available for pre-order from The Book & Cover!

Learn more about TWO-STEP DEVIL and Jamie Quatro at solitchatt.org/two-step-devil

Info

Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
423-267-1218
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Book Launch: Two-Step Devil by Jamie Quatro - 2024-09-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Book Launch: Two-Step Devil by Jamie Quatro - 2024-09-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Book Launch: Two-Step Devil by Jamie Quatro - 2024-09-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Book Launch: Two-Step Devil by Jamie Quatro - 2024-09-10 19:00:00 ical