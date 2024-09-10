Book Launch: Two-Step Devil by Jamie Quatro

× Expand SoLit Two-Step Devil Book Launch (Postcard (US)) - 1 "Two-Step Devil" Book Launch

We are so excited to celebrate the official launch of Jamie Quatro's new novel, TWO-STEP DEVIL!

Join SoLit and Jamie Quatro to kick off her book tour with a reading and conversation about Two-Step Devil, set in our very own Chattanooga! Drinks will be available for purchase from the bar. Free ticketed event — plus personalized copies of the book (with a little something extra from the author) available for pre-order from The Book & Cover!

Learn more about TWO-STEP DEVIL and Jamie Quatro at solitchatt.org/two-step-devil