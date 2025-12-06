Book Signing

× Expand Amber Lanier Nagle Cover for the just-published book by Janie Dempsey Watts

Ringgold authors Shirley Bryson and Janie Watts team up to sign their latest children's books and books for grown-ups. Bryson's latest books are The Little White Bunny and The Little White Bunny Gets a Name, and Watts' most recent books are Pap Pap Goes to Paris and Mostly True, Stories with a Southern Sensibility.