Bookkeeping for Creatives

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

As a creative, you may find bookkeeping to be your least favorite task.

You'd much rather be working with paint, clay, a camera, or your guitar, not Excel. Often bookkeeping gets lumped in with filing your taxes at the end of the year. It's the only time you pay attention to it.

Libby Santin's view of bookkeeping is that it should help you make good decisions that positively affect your business all year long. It should be ongoing and integrated seamlessly with the creative work that is your lifeblood. This class will share tips on how to get your financial house in order and make bookkeeping an important tool to optimize and grow your creative business.

About the teacher:

Libby Santin founded Libby Santin Consulting LLC, a business consultancy that helps companies Start, Grow and Exit. Libby was the Director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Prior to joining UTC, Libby was the President and Co-Owner of Dynamic Displays and Graphics, in Chattanooga. Over the course of her 30+ year career, she has worked in marketing and management roles for companies of all sizes. Libby holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Design from Georgia Tech, earned an MBA from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and is a Quickbooks Online ProAdvisor and a Certified Exit Planning Advisor.