× Expand Bridgette Martin SSB Question (700 x 500 px) - 1 Bookeeping Q&A

Welcome to Open for Business: Bookkeeping Q&A!

Come join us at Maple Street Biscuit Company for an informative event where you can ask all your burning bookkeeping questions. Whether you're a small business owner or just curious about the financial side of things, this is the perfect opportunity to learn and connect with others in the community. Don't miss out on this chance to gain valuable insights and network with like-minded individuals. See you there!

Do you have questions about bookkeeping?

Join Silver Star Bookkeeping's firm partners Tomie Kottwitz and Bridgette Martin for this bookkeeping question and answer event!

Whether your questions burn deep about bookkeeping for your own business or you have general questions about bookkeeping, Silver Star is ready to help!

This event will allow for attendees to bring any and all questions they have about bookkeeping. Those who RSVP in advance by 4/23/25 will be able to send questions ahead of time for us to review and have ready on the day of the event.

Bring any bookkeeping questions you may have! Examples of questions we get most frequently:

What's the difference between a bookkeeper and an accountant?

How do I read my Balance Sheet or Income Statement?

How do I start payroll and how much does it cost?

This event is free and open to the public. We do ask that you reserve in advance - those that do will be contacted ahead of time to see how we can make the most of our time at this event.