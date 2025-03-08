Bookmaking

to

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

March 8 & 9

10 am-4 pm EST

Instructor: Hollie Chastain

All levels are welcome!

Space will be limited to 10 students. $20 materials fee for lots of goodies!

Back by popular demand! Award-winning artist and master of all things paper, Hollie Chastain will teach students how to craft a case-bound blank book from scratch with a variety of different book pages to choose from. Students will choose their own paper before stitching and binding the pages, then “case it in” with a hardcover for protection.

Info

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4232662712
to
Google Calendar - Bookmaking - 2025-03-08 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bookmaking - 2025-03-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bookmaking - 2025-03-08 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bookmaking - 2025-03-08 10:00:00 ical