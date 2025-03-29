Boom Op Bootcamp

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

In this course, we will delve into the essential techniques and equipment required for capturing high-quality audio in real-world environments. We will cover topics such as microphone selection and placement, boom operation, field recording techniques, and managing ambient noise. The goal of this class is to equip you with the skills necessary to record professional-quality audio for film, television, and other media projects.

About the instructor:

Keith Nolan is a Chattanooga native with an extensive background in location audio recording for film and media projects since 2010. Mr. Nolan is actively involved in the local film production scene and serves as the director of the Nooga Underground Film Festival, an annual event held in Chattanooga.