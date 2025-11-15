Bootleggers Bash
to
Downtown Chattanooga Marriott Two Carter Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Chatt Taste & The Chattery
Bootleggers Bash
Step into the rich, spirited past of Tennessee’s bootlegging era at the Bootleggers Bash, happening November 15, 2025, in the heart of Chattanooga, TN.
Sponsored by the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, this immersive event combines historic whiskey education, state distillery tastings, and Southern culinary pairings that will transport your taste buds to another era.
Event is 21+ only.
A portion of this event will benefit The Chattery's mission to provide lifelong learning to adults.
What to expect?
Self-guided Whiskey Tastings from Top TN distilleries
Endless food pairings from Chattanooga’s Best + Up & Coming Chefs.
Live music with 1920s/30s flair
Bootlegging History Exhibits
Exclusive Merchandise and VIP Experiences
What distilleries will be there?
Gate Eleven
Post Modern Spirits
Chattanooga Whiskey
Old Dominick
Tennessee Legend
Ole Smoky
Short Mountain
Leiper's Fork
Southern Collective Spirit Company
Silverbelly
Corsair Distillery
Pritchards
Company Distilling