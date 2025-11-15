× Expand Chatt Taste & The Chattery Bootleggers Bash

Step into the rich, spirited past of Tennessee’s bootlegging era at the Bootleggers Bash, happening November 15, 2025, in the heart of Chattanooga, TN.

Sponsored by the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, this immersive event combines historic whiskey education, state distillery tastings, and Southern culinary pairings that will transport your taste buds to another era.

Event is 21+ only.

A portion of this event will benefit The Chattery's mission to provide lifelong learning to adults.

What to expect?

Self-guided Whiskey Tastings from Top TN distilleries

Endless food pairings from Chattanooga’s Best + Up & Coming Chefs.

Live music with 1920s/30s flair

Bootlegging History Exhibits

Exclusive Merchandise and VIP Experiences

What distilleries will be there?

Gate Eleven

Post Modern Spirits

Chattanooga Whiskey

Old Dominick

Tennessee Legend

Ole Smoky

Short Mountain

Leiper's Fork

Southern Collective Spirit Company

Silverbelly

Corsair Distillery

Pritchards

Company Distilling