Braided Beauty: Introduction to Kumihimo

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Learn the art of Kumihimo, a traditional Japanese braiding technique, in this beginner-friendly class. Discover how to create beautiful, intricate cords that can be used for bracelets, necklaces, keychains, and more. All materials will be provided, and no prior experience is necessary. You'll leave with your own handmade Kumihimo project and the skills to continue braiding on your own!

About the teacher:

Rebecca Heid is the sole instructor at Nimble Thimbles Fiber Arts LLC. She has a Master's in Creative Writing and is a writer, social media coordinator, mom, and a wearer of many more hats than she could ever knit together. With a passion for fiber arts, she teaches beginner-friendly classes on techniques such as Kumihimo, Dorset buttons, bobbin lace, and more. Rebecca is dedicated to spreading her love for fiber arts and inspiring others to discover the joy of creating with their hands.