After a nearly fatal car crash back in 2019, Brandon Davis realized just short life can be and was determined not to waste another minute. With the support of his wife and family, he picked up his guitar and began releasing song after song that quickly caught the attention of millions as Billboard, People Magazine, and more began sharing his story and the music that encompasses it . His second song ever released, “Step by Step” landed no. 4 on the Billboard charts and garnered Davis fans from across the world. In 2022, Brandon had the honor of setting off on a 17 show tour with Tim McGraw across the United States from April-June. This small town Tennessee family man is quickly making a name for himself and he puts on a show you won’t want to miss!

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

Tickets: $20 General Admission

