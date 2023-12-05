BRASS & TASSEL © Jewelry Making Workshop

Bud's Creative Arts Center 5325 Old Hixson Pike , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343

BRASS & TASSEL ©

TUE, DECEMBER 12th | 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

($65 , This class is suitable for beginners)

Class Description:

During this instructor-led jewelry making workshop with artist Jeff Fulkerson, students will create a 3-disk brass pendant with a chain ‘tassel’ on the end along with a pair of matching earrings.

Techniques:

Students will texture the disks, punch holes and dome the disks. Students will learn how to correctly open and close jump rings then connect their disks and chain with jump rings. Students will add a chain necklace to finish the pendant, then use the same techniques to create a matching set of earrings.

All materials to make your jewelry during this class are included in the ticket price for this workshop. Tools will be provided for use in class by your instructor.

You will be walking away with a beautiful set of earrings and matching necklace made by you. Great for gift giving or to keep for yourself!

Info

