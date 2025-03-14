× Expand Courtesy of the artist Brass Against at Songbirds on Friday 3/14/25

Human existence depends on using music to make a statement and inspire change. These days, that call to change sounds like the fusion of a brass band, heavy rock and powerful vocals from a group called Brass Against.

Led and curated by Brad Hammonds, Brass Against began in 2017 when he and Andrew Gutauskas (Brass Against’s musical director and baritone sax player) needed to vent about the unsettling and divisive tones of the moment. The way to do that wasn’t through conversation–it was through music.

“I wondered what I could do as a musician, and my first idea was to do a performance of ‘Killing in the Name’ by Rage Against the Machine with a choir and an orchestra,” Brad explains. “I really felt like we needed Rage Against the Machine during that time period.”

The result was a unique “cacophony of sound”–the brass band was containable but simultaneously packed a punch. They shot a video, and within six months, they went viral with a blistering cover of “Killing in the Name.”

That effort has grown into a dynamic, revolving kaleidoscope of like-minded souls. The collective is composed of mostly professional jazz musicians, allowing creativity, flexibility and inclusivity among the group and differentiating themselves from the usual all-male rock bands.

Those qualities translate to the music. Originally starting out as covers of their favorite bands like Rage Against the Machine, Tool, Soundgarden and Black Sabbath, the group has also released five recorded albums featuring Sophia Urista on vocals, as well as Liza Colby, Michael Cunio, Samuel Hope and others.

The electric mix of curated seminal heavy rock songs plus original music brings audiences together around the world. From Copenhagen to Cologne, Manchester to Milan, New York to LA, Brass Against is playing the songs that audiences grew up with–and keeping fans enthralled throughout the whole set.

The excitement has allowed Brass Against to play a variety of venues and share the stage with some big-name collaborators. They’ve performed on the main stage at the Glastonbury Festival, Boomtown, Pukkelpop, Download Madrid, Welcome to Rockville, Java Jazz Festival, Splore and Electric Avenue. They recently did a five-week arena tour with Tool, opened for Lenny Kravitz, joined Living Colour for Cult of Personality and have shared the stage with Slipknot, Prophets of Rage, Royal Blood, Mike D of the Beastie Boys, Ben Harper and others. In addition, their version of “Wake Up” was featured on the end scene and credits in Matrix: Resurrections and they just finished scoring their first full length film, set to be released at the end of the year.

Concertgoers get more than just the entertainment factor. Since its inception, Brass Against has had the goal of creating music that resonates with people’s emotions and encourages them to act. The music itself is edgy and empowering, but it’s also about escapism from the chaos and turmoil of everyday life, especially as life imitates some of the same patterns that prompted the band’s founding. Shows regularly include calls to love, understanding and peace through mindfulness.

Rage. Energy. Motivation. Community. Acceptance…Brass Against is providing the sound of the times…and a magnetic soundtrack to daily life.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

GA Advanced: $22 / GA Day of Show: $25