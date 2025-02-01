Brewed Awakening: Exploring Coffee Through Different Brewing Methods

The Chattery Downtown 231 Broad Street , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Discover the art and science of coffee brewing in this hands-on class that celebrates the many ways to enjoy your favorite beverage.

From the boldness of a French press to the clarity of a pour-over, you’ll explore how different brewing methods influence flavor, aroma, and body.

Through guided demonstrations and tastings, you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the nuances of coffee and learn techniques to elevate your at-home brewing game. Whether you’re a casual coffee drinker or a budding enthusiast, this class will awaken your senses and transform how you brew your morning cup.

About the teacher:

Laura Ter Beek is the founder of Summer Sun Coffee - a Chattanooga coffee start-up born out of a desire for slowing down and savoring each moment. Summer Sun provides quality cold brew concentrate and roasted beans for Chattanooga coffee aficionados to use in their homes and fun coffee classes for those that really want to dive deeper and curate their home coffee experience.

