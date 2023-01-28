× Expand BrickUniverse BrickUniverse Chattanooga LEGO® Fan Expo

Join thousands of fellow LEGO® fans at the Chattanooga Convention Center for BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Convention. Experience it all at BrickUniverse - LEGO® creations, Professional LEGO® artists, building zones, special guests, merchants and more!

Show Hours

Saturday, January 28, 2023

VIP 9:00AM-12:30PM

General Admissions 10:00AM-12:30PM or 1:30-4:00PM

Sunday, January 29, 2023

VIP 9:00AM-12:30PM

General Admissions 10:00AM-12:30PM or 1:30-4:00PM