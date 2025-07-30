Brooke Barry's Greatest Lovin' Bastard Tour

× Expand Lola Scott Art Greatest Lovin' Bastard Tour - Naked River Brewery

Brooke Barry is a writer, comedian, and successful loser from South Georgia. She grew up on a farm where she was raised by dogs, which is why she has issues with codependency and drooling. Her storytelling approach to a life of tragedy turned comedy is the essence of her performances. From irrational fears, to life in a trailer park, to being kidnapped and living out of a semi-truck when she was 10 years old, her stories are as funny as they are absurd. Brooke’s stand-up performances at many venues and festivals have gained recognition across the South, including several Audience Choice Awards. She is showcasing her new hour of personal stories on her Greatest Lovin’ Bastard tour. Catch her at Naked River Brewing July 30th!

Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greatest-lovin-bastard-tour-starring-brooke-barry-tickets-1439957283999?aff=oddtdtcreator