Brunch with Paris Gibbs Duo
to
1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
There’s no better way to spend a Sunday than enjoying brunch and live music on the patio! Enjoy your southern coastal brunch and lunch favorites with music from the Paris Gibbs Duo. Guitarist Martin Paris and vocalist Cindy Gibbs play timeless classics from the 1970’s to present!
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
Info
1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music