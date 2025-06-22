Brunch with Paris Gibbs Duo

to

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

There’s no better way to spend a Sunday than enjoying brunch and live music on the patio! Enjoy your southern coastal brunch and lunch favorites with music from the Paris Gibbs Duo. Guitarist Martin Paris and vocalist Cindy Gibbs play timeless classics from the 1970’s to present!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
423-531-1885
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Brunch with Paris Gibbs Duo - 2025-06-22 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Brunch with Paris Gibbs Duo - 2025-06-22 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Brunch with Paris Gibbs Duo - 2025-06-22 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Brunch with Paris Gibbs Duo - 2025-06-22 11:00:00 ical