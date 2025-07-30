Brush Hour Parties Paint & Sip Event

× Expand Brush Hour Parties FREEBIE PACK OF 9 - 13 Pink Paradise

Go on vacation without worrying about missed flights or crowded beaches -- come join us to paint "Pink Paradise." Beat the heat, sip a summer-y drink and enjoy snacks while Brush Hour Parties helps you paint this adorable flamingo with a summer sky.

Bring yourself, your BFF, or your date and let your creativity spill on to the canvas. It's a great way to spend an evening with friends and meet new ones!

YOU DON'T NEED EXPERIENCE. If you've never painted before, this event is meant for you. If you paint all the time, this event is meant for you. It's a judgement-free zone that is all about having fun!

BONUS: Happy Hour prices are in effect until 8 pm!

Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance so we can plan the number of seats and supplies needed. We can't wait to paint with you!