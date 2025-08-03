Brush Hour Parties Paint and Sip Event with Drink Specials

× Expand Brush Hour Parties FREEBIE PACK OF 9 - 5 Sippin' on Summer

Taste the flavor of summer and enjoy $5 margaritas when you paint with Brush Hour Parties!

On Sunday August 3, from 5-8 pm, we'll be at Hoptown Southside to paint this iconic summer drink. Enjoy the real thing or sip your favorite beverage as you unwind and keep cool with us!

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY! We'll guide you through painting "Sippin' on Summer" step-by-step so you leave with your own personal creation. This is a judgement-free zone -- it's all about having fun, even if you've never painted before!

$40 tickets include all supplies and three hours of expert instruction. Tickets must be purchased in advance we have enough seats and supplies.