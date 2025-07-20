Brush Hour Parties Paint & Sip Event

× Expand Brush Hour Parties Taste - 19 Garden Tulips

Beat the summer heat and join us for our premiere event at Hoptown Southside!

Sip your favorite beverage while you paint this cheerful bunch of tulips with Brush Hour Parties.

Absolutely NO EXPERIENCE needed! If you've ever said "I can't paint" or "I'm not creative," give us a chance to change your mind. Our experienced instructors guide you through every step. There's no judgement -- only fun!

It's a perfect activity for date night, girl's night, or solo adventurers who want to try their hand at painting.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. https://allevents.in/chattanooga/you-can-paint-this-garden-sunshine-tickets/80003063033218?ref=smdl