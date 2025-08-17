Brush Hour Parties Paint & Sip

× Expand Brush Hour Arts smaller version pig in boots - 1 Pig in Boots

Brush Hour Parties is headed down to the farm with Boots McGee, our resident piglet!

Even if you've never painted before, join us to paint this adorable piggy. Our experienced instructors guide you through every step and assist you so you leave with a painting you're proud of.

All supplies included. Drinks are available for purchase.

Escape to country livin' and forget the stress and drama of everyday life. Come paint with us!!!

$40 tickets must be purchased in advance so we can prepare enough seats and supplies.

https://allevents.in/chattanooga/paint-and-sip-party-pig-in-boots-tickets/80001126467527?ref=smdl