Brushstrokes Of Healing: The Road Ahead

In this class, we will explore what the road ahead of us looks like. For example, are there many obstacles, or is it a field filled with flowers? This can reveal how we feel about life and where we are right now and help us process those feelings.

This class won’t be so much about skill as it will be about how you feel, and giving you a space to release tension and allow your mind and emotions to flow. There will be opportunities to share if students would like to.

All supplies are included.

About the teacher:

River Holborn has been an artist her whole life. After experiencing some tough life events: medical, physical, mental, family structure, and even dislike of art at one point, she has come to a place of awareness within deep herself and the world around her. Art has always held a space for her to heal and know herself. She likes to inspire others to do the same and to give students a space to feel like they are seen and accepted. Please note: River is not a licensed or credentialed art therapist.