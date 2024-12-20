Bryanna Fuquea & Lone Cove come to play at Whiskey Cowgirl.

From the strum of the guitar to the melody her voice carries, 28-year-old Rossville, Ga. local, Bryanna Fuquea writes and produces her own music.

“I just really love doing music,” Fuquea said. “Music speaks to me and to other people in so many ways; people dealing with depression, anxiety, everything.”

To Fuquea, music is a universal love language. No matter the circumstance, situation, or the feelings that come with someone’s day, music speaks to everyone in a thoughtful and vulnerable way.

Throughout her music career, Fuquea has opened up to playing her music on different platforms, such as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. By using these platforms, she has created a fun-loving, fan base of nearly 18,000 followers.