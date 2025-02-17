× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Join us this February for Build a Better Business with Better Bookkeeping, a dynamic and practical workshop designed specifically for small business owners.

In this engaging session, you'll learn:

Key Bookkeeping Basics: Understand the core financial practices every business needs to thrive.

Common Pitfalls to Avoid: Identify and fix costly mistakes that may be holding your business back.

How to Make Informed Decisions: Use financial data to guide your growth strategies and improve profitability.

How to Be Prepared for Tax Season: Stay on top of your finances so you can file your taxes accurately and on time.

Tips for Simplifying Your Bookkeeping Process: Discover tools, systems, and habits to save you time and reduce stress.

Whether you're just starting out or looking to fine-tune your current systems, this class will empower you with the knowledge and confidence to manage your finances effectively.

Who Should Attend:

Small business owners, entrepreneurs, and anyone looking to sharpen their financial skills and streamline their operations.

About the teacher:

Libby Santin founded Libby Santin Consulting LLC, a business consultancy that helps companies Start, Grow and Exit. Libby was the Director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Prior to joining UTC, Libby was the President and Co-Owner of Dynamic Displays and Graphics, in Chattanooga. Over the course of her 30+ year career, she has worked in marketing and management roles for companies of all sizes. Libby holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Design from Georgia Tech, earned an MBA from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and is a Quickbooks Online ProAdvisor and a Certified Exit Planning Advisor.