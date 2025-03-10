Build Your Own One-Page Website

× Expand Photo by Lauren Mancke on Unsplash via The Chattery

Join us for a hands-on, beginner-friendly workshop where you'll create your very own one-page website using Carrd.co, which lets you create up to three one-page websites for free.

No tech skills needed—just bring your ideas!

This is a live, in-person class, so you’ll get real-time help, feedback, and support from both the instructor and fellow participants. It's perfect for small business owners, solopreneurs, creatives, and anyone who’s eager to get online without the tech headaches!

Why Join Us?

This workshop is great if you want to:

✅ Promote a hobby or passion project

✅ Start or grow a business

✅ Create a landing page for an event or idea

✅ Build an online presence with minimal stress

Even if you’ve never built a website before, we’ll walk you through each step and make sure you feel comfortable every step of the way.

Workshop Breakdown

🛠 Part 1: Setup & Planning

Get Ready – Set up accounts, check your browser, and prep tools

Understand Websites – Learn the basics: web pages, audience, and messaging

Use AI for Content – Generate quick ideas for text and images

🎨 Part 2: Build & Design

Carrd Dashboard – Learn how to edit, save, and manage your site

Layout & Structure – Work with simple tools like containers, columns, and elements

Customize Content – Add your own text, images, and colors

🚀 Part 3: Create & Publish

Assemble Your Site – Put everything together, step by step

Preview & Adjust – Ensure it looks great on both desktop and mobile

Publish & Share – Launch your website and proudly share it with the world!

By the end, you’ll have a real website—a solid first version that’s ready to refine and proudly share with others!

Prerequisites - What to Bring

✅ Laptop & mouse (a mouse makes editing faster!)

✅ Free ChatGPT account (Sign up at ChatGPT.com)

✅ Free Carrd.co account (Sign up at Carrd.co)

Want to build your own website? Let’s get started together!

Still Not Sure? Here’s what a few previous class participants said:

"I really enjoyed this class very much and learned so much! Paul was an excellent teacher and very knowledgeable and patient, especially with a novice like me! I definitely recommend." ~ Christy Sanders

"I knew absolutely nothing and now feel comfortable enough to create a one-page site—very informative and helpful!" ~ Sheila Brooks

"The class was amazing. There was so much insight in such a short period of time." ~ MJ

"I enjoyed getting help learning new programs. I have decent experience, but this helped me feel more confident. I now have a good start on a new project from scratch." ~ Allie

About the teacher:

Paul Markovich is a seasoned web developer and tech enthusiast with over 15 years of experience. As the founder of BusinessPump.com, a software development agency in Chattanooga, Paul combines his passion for technology with a knack for creative solutions. He’s also an entrepreneur who successfully launched and sold his own online advertising platform. On weekends, you’ll find him riding the river walk on his foldable bike or engaging in a game of pickleball.