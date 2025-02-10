How to Build a One-Page Website

× Expand by Lauren Mancke on Unsplash via The Chattery

Join us for a relaxed and friendly workshop where you'll create your very own one-page website. It's a perfect way to spend an evening—meeting new people and learning a useful skill.

This workshop is designed for everyone, whether you're promoting a hobby, starting a business, or just exploring new digital spaces. One-page websites are an excellent way to launch a new business idea, create a landing page, announce an event, or promote your business.

In just one evening, divided into three manageable 30-minute sessions, you'll go from beginner to website builder using Carrd.co, a straightforward platform that makes web design simple and fun. No previous experience needed! Best of all, Carrd.co gives you 3 free one-page websites with each account, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to expand your digital presence after the class.First, we'll start by helping you figure out what you want your website to do. With 5 easy questions and AI, you’ll quickly get a bunch of ideas for your content and images. You'll then perform a quick search on Pixabay.com to create a collection of free images.Next, you’ll put your chosen text and pictures into your website template. We’ll show you how each part of the Carrd platform works and help you get your content just right.Finally, we’ll add some finishing touches. You’ll choose colors, adjust the layout for mobile and desktop, and maybe try a simple scroll animation. We’ll make sure your site has what it needs to grab attention without feeling cluttered.Ready to build your one-page website? Sign up now and get started on a fun journey to making something great online. It’s easy, fun, and you’ll walk away with something you’re proud to share.

Prerequisites:

• Bring your laptop and mouse to connect to our WiFi

(a mouse will make copying and pasting much faster and easier in our workshop).

• Create a free ChatGPT account at OpenAI.com for AI

• Create a free account at Carrd.co for your website

About the teacher:

Paul Markovich is a seasoned web developer and tech enthusiast with over 15 years of experience. As the founder of BusinessPump.com, a software development agency in Chattanooga, Paul combines his passion for technology with a knack for creative solutions. He’s also an entrepreneur who successfully launched and sold his own online advertising platform. On weekends, you’ll find him riding the river walk on his foldable bike or engaging in a game of pickleball.