Building the Big Nine: A Legacy of Black Excellence

× Expand Ruby Falls This new exhibit explores the powerful legacy and visionary achievements of Chattanooga’s historic Black business district.

This new exhibit explores the powerful legacy and visionary achievements of Chattanooga’s historic Black business district. Curated by historian Dr. Stefanie Haire, the exhibit follows the rise of the Big Nine as the district became the vibrant center of Black commerce, culture, and community despite the deep complexities of racial discrimination.

Exhibit is free and open to the public July 31 - Nov. 6, 2025. Ruby Falls tickets are not required to visit the exhibit. For more information, visit www.rubyfalls.com/events/building-the-big-nine/