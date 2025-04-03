East Ridge Business Expo: Connect, Network, and Grow

× Expand Hannah Spear 2025 business expo flyer - 1 East Ridge Business Expo

The East Ridge Council of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of East Ridge are excited to announce the 2025 East Ridge Business Expo, a premier event designed to bring local businesses together to connect, showcase their products and services, and foster new opportunities.

This year’s expo will take place on Thursday, April 3rd, from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM at the East Ridge Community Center located at 1515 Tombras Avenue. The East Ridge Business Expo is an invaluable opportunity for local businesses to build relationships, boost brand visibility, and explore new ventures.

If you want to expand your customer base, collaborate with other businesses, or showcase your latest offerings, this event is perfect for you. Networking provides an opportunity to build relationships with potential clients, partners, and collaborators. It also helps enhance your brand’s visibility within the local business community. The expo is an excellent way to explore new ventures and partnerships that can contribute to your business growth.

Blood Assurance will have their blood bus parked in front of the Community Center beginning at 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. With a goal of at least 20 donations, please consider donating either before or after visiting the expo. It is a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community while attending the event.

For registration, Chamber members will pay $40, and non-members will pay $50. Food vendors are welcome with no registration fee, but will be required to provide samples for at least 30 attendees. Non-vendor attendees will pay $15, with all proceeds going to a local nonprofit. Registration will close on Monday, March 30th and all vendor payments must be made online to confirm your spot.

Thirty-seven incredible businesses showcased their products and services last year. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting event and contribute to the success of our local business community! Register now at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/eastridgecouncil/1524189.

Let’s work together to make the 2025 East Ridge Business Expo a success and strengthen our local business community. The East Ridge Council is dedicated to promoting economic growth and creating networking opportunities for businesses in the East Ridge area. Events like the Business Expo are crucial for helping businesses thrive while also supporting the local economy. Contact Hannah Spear, Community Center Supervisor at 423.486.2034 or HSpear@EastRidgeTN.gov for more information.