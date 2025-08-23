Butch Ross at Pruett's Market
to
Pruett’s Market 1210:Taft Hwy, Signal Mtn , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37377
×
Photo by Hara Paper
Butch Ross, dulcimer Maestro and live looper, plays the patio at Pruett's Market on Saturday, Aug 23 from 1-4pm
Internationally known touring artist, live-looper and duclimer maestro Butch Ross will grace the patio at Pruetts Market from 1 to 4pm. This show is free and family-friendly. Stop by, grab a bite, and soak up the weekend sounds!
Info
Pruett’s Market 1210:Taft Hwy, Signal Mtn , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37377
Concerts & Live Music