× Expand Jacob Carter Butterfly release at Butterfly Festival

The 6th annual Butterfly Festival will be held at Heritage High School on Saturday, September 2 (10 a.m. - 3 p.m.). Entry is $10/person with $50/max per family. The festival features tons of family fun, including inflatables, games, arts/crafts tent, face painting, balloon animals, petting zoo, local artisans/vendors, food trucks, an art auction, live music, and a butterfly release!