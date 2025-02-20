Buy Black: Show and Share

to

The Chattery Downtown 231 Broad Street , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Think show & tell but for the culture.

Think show & tell but for the culture. Bring in your favorite Black-owned item (really it can be anything) to share with other guests. Snacks, beverages — you name it! Let’s learn, celebrate and support some of our favorite Black-owned brands.

Info

The Chattery Downtown 231 Broad Street , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions, Business & Career, Politics & Activism
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Buy Black: Show and Share - 2025-02-20 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Buy Black: Show and Share - 2025-02-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Buy Black: Show and Share - 2025-02-20 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Buy Black: Show and Share - 2025-02-20 18:00:00 ical