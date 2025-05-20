Buzzing For Bees at Chester Frost Park
Buzzing For Bees at Chester Frost Park
Learn the Buzz, Build a Home: Become a Bee-liever
• Tuesday, May 20th
• 5 pm – 7 pm
• CFP Shelter #4
• Learn about Bees and how they benefit our environment
• Free Activity with Supplies Provided – Bee Hotels
• Food & Beverage Vendor
• Free Games
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Chester Frost Park Shelter #4 305 Causeway Rd. Hixson, TN 37343
Rain or Shine Event!
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Bt7Czksei/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
#HamCoTnParks #WorldBeeDay #BeeFriends #BuzzingForBees