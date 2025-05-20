× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Parks Programs Flyers - World Bee Day 5.20.25 Buzzing For Bees at Chester Frost Park Tuesday, May 20th, 5 pm – 7 pm, CFP Shelter #4 Flyer

Buzzing For Bees at Chester Frost Park

Learn the Buzz, Build a Home: Become a Bee-liever

• Tuesday, May 20th

• 5 pm – 7 pm

• CFP Shelter #4

• Learn about Bees and how they benefit our environment

• Free Activity with Supplies Provided – Bee Hotels

• Food & Beverage Vendor

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Chester Frost Park Shelter #4 305 Causeway Rd. Hixson, TN 37343

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Bt7Czksei/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #WorldBeeDay #BeeFriends #BuzzingForBees