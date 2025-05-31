× Expand Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash

The C.A.L.M. Method: Taking Control of Conversations that Matter is a 90-Minute practical experience for Ambitious Women in Leadership & Helping Professions.

Do you find yourself walking on eggshells in important conversations—whether at home, at work, or with those you serve? You’re not alone. As high-achieving women who lead and give so much to others, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed, unheard, or even silenced in emotionally charged moments.

In this powerful 90-minute class, you’ll be introduced to The C.A.L.M. Method. This is a simple, yet profound framework designed to help you communicate with clarity, confidence, and compassion.

You’ll gain practical tools to regulate your nervous system, set healthy boundaries, and speak your truth. All this without losing your cool or your connection.

Whether you’re navigating conflict with a partner, managing difficult team dynamics, or addressing sensitive issues with clients, this class equips you to stay grounded and show up as your most authentic, empowered self.

You’ll leave with:

Practical application of the 4-step C.A.L.M. Method framework

Insight into your unique communication patterns under stress

Strategies to de-escalate tension and build emotional safety in conversations

Renewed confidence to lead with grace—even in the toughest moments

This is more than communication skills—it’s a reset for how you show up in the moments that matter most. Get ready to breathe deeper, speak clearer, and create relationships that thrive.

About the teacher:

Judy K. Herman, LPC-MHSP, is a licensed psychotherapist, relationship expert, speaker, and author. She empowers ambitious women in leadership and helping professions. With decades of clinical experience and personal insight, Judy brings both wisdom and warmth to her teaching and coaching. She provides tools for clear communication. Clients gain confidence—even in the most emotionally charged situations.

Judy is the creator of The C.A.L.M. Method and The A.I.R. Formula. These are practical frameworks that help women stop walking on eggshells. She facilitates monthly day-long immersive retreats in Flintstone, GA. This emotionally safe environment provides lasting impact for positive change. It includes nervous system regulation, emotional clarity, and relational restoration.

Judy is the author of award-winning, Beyond Messy Relationships: Divine Invitations to Your Authentic Self. Her second book, Relationships with Purpose: Secrets to Better Relationships and a Better Life ranked # 1 on Amazon. She also hosted the first season of the Better Relationships, Better Life podcast, where she interviews relationship experts and entrepreneurial couples.